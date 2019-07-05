The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BODIES The bodies of deceased individuals were stored on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford years before issues at the facility arose last December, it has been claimed.

2. #THEFT Gardaí are investigating the activities of a group of young men they believe may be behind a significant number of car robberies in the last two weeks.

3. #ELDERLY Charity Age Action has called for the State pension to be increased by €9 a week.

4. #CORK A toddler has been taken to hospital after being found in critical condition at a house in Cork.

5. #PENCE The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it has had contact with the US regarding a proposed visit of Vice President Mike Pence to Ireland in September.

6. #ASSAULT A man who “savagely” assaulted his partner after he had been out drinking and taking cocaine while celebrating his birthday has been jailed for 32 months.

7. #LOS ANGELES Southern California was rocked by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake yesterday, the largest in two decades, the US Geological Survey said.

8. #TUNISIA More than 80 migrants are feared dead after the boat they were travelling in sank off the coast of Tunisia.

9. #WEATHER Sunny spells will disappear for a time this afternoon as mist and drizzle moves in, but this is expected to clear for a bright evening with top temperatures of 23C.

