Gardaí investigating after toddler found in critical condition at house in Cork

A TODDLER HAS been taken to hospital after being found in critical condition at a house in Cork.

Gardaí are investigating after the toddler, believed to be around two years old, was found with serious injuries in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a premises on the Boreenmanna Road area of Cork city at around 5.30am this morning, a garda spokesperson confirmed.

The young girl was taken to Cork University Hospital where she is in a critical condition.