Dublin: 5 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
The 8 at 8: Friday

Australian PM under fire for holiday, another US presidential debate, and 1.1 million people to fly through Dublin Airport.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 20 Dec 2019, 8:00 AM
shutterstock_251914018 Source: Shutterstock/Sergey_Bogomyako

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #UNDER FIRE: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has cut short a Hawaii holiday following a barrage of criticism for vacationing while his country battles an unprecedented bushfire crisis.

2. #N20: A woman in her 90s has died following a traffic collision between a car and a truck in Mallow, Co Cork. 

3. #US DEBATE: Democratic White House candidates attacked Donald Trump but also clashed sharply with one another during the Democratic debate last night.

4. #DIVIL: The BAI rejected a complaint over a comment by presenter Niall Boylan on his radio show which referred to a funeral as “almost satanic”.

5. #EMMA DESOUZA: The Court of Appeal of Northern Ireland will hear the case of a Derry woman who was ruled to be a British citizen, despite her identifying as Irish.

6. #POLICING AUTHORITY: Five years ago, Gardaí would not have demonstrated the same level of self-reflection it is demonstrating today, according to the person who heads the independent body tasked with pushing reform for An Garda Síochána.

7. #PRINTING PRESSED: The taxpayer footed a €300,000 bill this year for TDs and senators to print newsletters through the Oireachtas printing service, reports the Irish Times.

8. #FLYING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Today is set to be Dublin Airport’s busiest day before Christmas, with an expected 1.1 million people due to travel through the airport over the festive period.

TheJournal.ie, with the support of Volkswagen, brings you the nine things you need to know as you start your day, every day.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

