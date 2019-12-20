The 8 at 8: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/Sergey_Bogomyako

1. #UNDER FIRE: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has cut short a Hawaii holiday following a barrage of criticism for vacationing while his country battles an unprecedented bushfire crisis.

2. #N20: A woman in her 90s has died following a traffic collision between a car and a truck in Mallow, Co Cork.

3. #US DEBATE: Democratic White House candidates attacked Donald Trump but also clashed sharply with one another during the Democratic debate last night.

4. #DIVIL: The BAI rejected a complaint over a comment by presenter Niall Boylan on his radio show which referred to a funeral as “almost satanic”.

5. #EMMA DESOUZA: The Court of Appeal of Northern Ireland will hear the case of a Derry woman who was ruled to be a British citizen, despite her identifying as Irish.

6. #POLICING AUTHORITY: Five years ago, Gardaí would not have demonstrated the same level of self-reflection it is demonstrating today, according to the person who heads the independent body tasked with pushing reform for An Garda Síochána.

7. #PRINTING PRESSED: The taxpayer footed a €300,000 bill this year for TDs and senators to print newsletters through the Oireachtas printing service, reports the Irish Times.

8. #FLYING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Today is set to be Dublin Airport’s busiest day before Christmas, with an expected 1.1 million people due to travel through the airport over the festive period.

