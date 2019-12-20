This weekend will be foggy, frosty and absolutely freezing

WE’RE IN FOR a weekend of very wintery weather – so watch out for ice at night and expect some showers during the day.

Met Éireann are forecasting showers during the day and freezing temperatures overnight, so expect a bit of frost and a risk of ice on the roads in the morning.

Today the rain will clear across the country, and frost in parts of Munster will gradually clear. Any overnight fog may be slow to clear though. Otherwise it will be a largely dry day with some sunshine and just isolated showers.

The highest temperatures will be between 5 – 8 degrees, but colder where fog lingers.

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 20, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Tonight will start dry in most areas with clear spells. Showers in the southwest will spread across Munster and south Leinster, and will clear again later and temperatures will drop close to freezing, with a risk of frost, fog and ice on roads.

Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees in little or no wind.

Saturday is looking largely dry with sunny spells. A few showers will affect the south of the country later in the day and it may stay misty in some parts.

Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in light breezes.

On Sunday there will be bright spells and showers, which will be more frequent in the southwest, west and northwest but more scattered elsewhere.

Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers overnight with lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees with a risk of isolated frost patches.