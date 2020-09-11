The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE NEXT PHASE: Limiting visits to households in Dublin are a key NPHET recommendation, as the government mulls over the next phase of Covid-19 restrictions.

2. #BREXIT: Talks on a trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.

3. #CALCULATED GRADES: CAO offers are due to be released today at 2pm amid fears that 20,000 CAO applicants carrying results forward are at a severe disadvantage.

4. #CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Half a million people have been evacuated in Oregon, state officials said, as unprecedented wildfires rage along the US West Coast.

5. #STADIUM: A limited number of supporters will be able return to sports grounds under the government’s new roadmap for living with the virus.

6. #MINING: Rio Tinto’s CEO and two top executives resigned over the mining giant’s destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.

7. #SKELLIG STAR: Sweeping changes were made to a controversial letter sent by the Department of Justice defending its decision to open a direct provision centre in Kerry.

8. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Police in Co Tyrone are investigating a video that appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway.

9. #CANCEL NETFLIX: Thousands of people launched a call to boycott Netflix over the French film “Mignonnes” – angry that its young stars were portrayed in a sexualised way.