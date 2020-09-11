This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 11 September 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Friday

It’s a relatively quiet morning – here’s what is making the news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 11 Sep 2020, 8:50 AM
58 minutes ago 4,233 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5201764
Image: Shutterstock/marcin jucha
Image: Shutterstock/marcin jucha

Updated 9 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE NEXT PHASE: Limiting visits to households in Dublin are a key NPHET recommendation, as the government mulls over the next phase of Covid-19 restrictions.

2. #BREXIT: Talks on a trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.

3. #CALCULATED GRADES: CAO offers are due to be released today at 2pm amid fears that 20,000 CAO applicants carrying results forward are at a severe disadvantage.

4. #CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Half a million people have been evacuated in Oregon, state officials said, as unprecedented wildfires rage along the US West Coast.

5. #STADIUM: A limited number of supporters will be able return to sports grounds under the government’s new roadmap for living with the virus.

6. #MINING: Rio Tinto’s CEO and two top executives resigned over the mining giant’s destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.

7. #SKELLIG STAR: Sweeping changes were made to a controversial letter sent by the Department of Justice defending its decision to open a direct provision centre in Kerry.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Police in Co Tyrone are investigating a video that appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway.

9. #CANCEL NETFLIX: Thousands of people launched a call to boycott Netflix over the French film “Mignonnes” – angry that its young stars were portrayed in a sexualised way.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie