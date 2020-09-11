The 9 at 9: Friday

Updated 9 minutes ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #THE NEXT PHASE: Limiting visits to households in Dublin are a key NPHET recommendation, as the government mulls over the next phase of Covid-19 restrictions.
2. #BREXIT: Talks on a trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.
3. #CALCULATED GRADES: CAO offers are due to be released today at 2pm amid fears that 20,000 CAO applicants carrying results forward are at a severe disadvantage.
4. #CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Half a million people have been evacuated in Oregon, state officials said, as unprecedented wildfires rage along the US West Coast.
5. #STADIUM: A limited number of supporters will be able return to sports grounds under the government’s new roadmap for living with the virus.
6. #MINING: Rio Tinto’s CEO and two top executives resigned over the mining giant’s destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.
7. #SKELLIG STAR: Sweeping changes were made to a controversial letter sent by the Department of Justice defending its decision to open a direct provision centre in Kerry.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Police in Co Tyrone are investigating a video that appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway.
9. #CANCEL NETFLIX: Thousands of people launched a call to boycott Netflix over the French film “Mignonnes” – angry that its young stars were portrayed in a sexualised way.
COMMENTS