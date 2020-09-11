This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 11 September 2020
Advertisement

'Terrible mess': UK and EU at odds as trade talks hang in the balance

The UK has said that it won’t drop measures that would undermine the Withdrawal Agreement.

By Press Association Friday 11 Sep 2020, 7:41 AM
1 hour ago 6,953 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5201746
EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier as he leaves a meeting in London.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images
EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier as he leaves a meeting in London.
EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier as he leaves a meeting in London.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images

TALKS ON A post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement.

At a stormy meeting in London yesterday, the Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove insisted that the UK government “could not and would not” drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week.

It prompted European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremely serious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks in jeopardy.

Despite the tensions, Britain’s negotiator David Frost said there had been “useful exchanges” and talks would resume next week in Brussels, although he warned that there were still “a number of challenging areas”.

‘Terrible mess’

Meanwhile Boris Johnson is facing growing unrest among Tory MPs deeply unhappy at the threat to undermine the international rule of law.

The former chancellor Lord Lamont said the government was in a “terrible mess” and warned the UK Internal Market Bill would not get through the House of Lords in its present form.

In the Commons, senior Conservatives are tabling an amendment to the bill which they said would limit the powers it gave to ministers in relation to the Withdrawal Agreement.

The row erupted as the latest round of trade talks – also taking place in London – ended yesterday with both sides acknowledging that “significant differences” remain.

brexit Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said that the UK would not drop the measures included in the Internal Markets Bill. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Johnson has set a deadline of 15 October for an agreement to be reached, otherwise he has said he will simply walk away from the negotiating table.

However Sefcovic said the UK side needed now to rebuild trust which had been “seriously damaged” by the events of the past days.

He said the provisions in the bill relating to the Withdrawal Agreement had to be dropped by the end of September and that the EU would “not be shy” about taking legal action if the government refused.

Under the terms of the bill, ministers would take powers to vary a protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement relating to the customs arrangements in Northern Ireland after the current Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.

Related Reads

10.09.20 'Extremely serious violation': EU spells out its displeasure as it delivers ultimatum to UK in tense meeting
10.09.20 Emergency Brexit talks due in London today after UK reveals bill to override Withdrawal Agreement

The protocol, agreed after much difficult negotiation, was intended to prevent the need for the return of a hard border in Ireland while ensuring the integrity of the EU single market.

The UK government has said the measures in the Bill are simply a “legal safety net” to enable it to protect the Good Friday Agreement and the Northern Ireland peace process.

This drew a dismissive response from the EU which said that “it does the opposite”.

Senior Irish politicians, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, were both highly critical of the proposed legislation. Martin spoke to Johnson earlier this week to raise his concerns. 

Among Tory MPs there was uncertainty whether the measures were intended as a negotiating tactic designed to put pressure on the EU as the trade talks enter their final stages.

Even some committed Brexiteers voiced concern that Johnson had gone too far.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, the leader of the strongly pro-Brexit European Research Group, said Johnson “should be more mindful of the reputational damage of playing such hardball”.

The senior Conservative backbencher Sir Bob Neill, who chairs the Commons Justice Committee, is tabling an amendment to the bill which he said would impose a “parliamentary lock” on any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Among its supporters are Theresa May’s former deputy, Damian Green.

Neill told Times Radio: “We are not natural rebels. We’ve all served as ministers, we know that this is a serious job, and we do our best to take the job seriously. So we don’t do anything like this lightly.

“So I hope it’s at least an indication as a government that really, you need to think very hard and carefully about going down this route. For heaven’s sake, try and find some other way.”

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie