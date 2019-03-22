This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 22 Mar 2019, 7:55 AM
9 minutes ago 419 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4555142
Image: Shutterstock/ImYanis
Image: Shutterstock/ImYanis

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COOKSTOWN: The funerals of three teenagers who died in a St Patrick’s Day event in Co Tyrone will take place today

2. #CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealanders have held a two-minute silence to honour the victims of last Friday’s twin mosque attacks in Christchurch. 

3. #YANCHENG: 47 people have died in a chemical factory explosion in eastern China. 

4. #DRUMCONDRA: Emergency services were at the scene of a “serious incident” this morning in Drumcondra in Dublin. 

5. #BREXIT: The European Council has agreed to delay the date by which the UK leaves the European Union by almost two months if the Withdrawal Agreement is passed by the UK parliament next week.

6. #THREATS: British MP Anna Soubry has said that she can’t go home to her constituency this weekend because of the seriousness of Brexit-related death threats that she has received.

7.  #COURTS: A Monaghan mechanic has been found guilty of IRA membership by the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

8. #UNSETTLED: Met Éireann has said today will start mostly cloudy and windy with some scattered showers and sunny spells. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

