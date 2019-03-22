The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COOKSTOWN: The funerals of three teenagers who died in a St Patrick’s Day event in Co Tyrone will take place today.

2. #CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealanders have held a two-minute silence to honour the victims of last Friday’s twin mosque attacks in Christchurch.

3. #YANCHENG: 47 people have died in a chemical factory explosion in eastern China.

4. #DRUMCONDRA: Emergency services were at the scene of a “serious incident” this morning in Drumcondra in Dublin.

5. #BREXIT: The European Council has agreed to delay the date by which the UK leaves the European Union by almost two months if the Withdrawal Agreement is passed by the UK parliament next week.

6. #THREATS: British MP Anna Soubry has said that she can’t go home to her constituency this weekend because of the seriousness of Brexit-related death threats that she has received.

7. #COURTS: A Monaghan mechanic has been found guilty of IRA membership by the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

8. #UNSETTLED: Met Éireann has said today will start mostly cloudy and windy with some scattered showers and sunny spells.

