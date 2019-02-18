The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE BORDER: A former commander of the Real IRA has said that life around the border would change “dramatically” in the short-term in the event of a hard Brexit.

2. #BREXIT: The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is to meet with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and the UK Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay today; meanwhile Irish businesses are being urged to contact their suppliers as we near the Brexit end-date.

3. #SIDEWALK ACTIVISTS FOR LIFE: A US anti-abortion group is planning to move its operations to Irish hospitals and clinics, the Times (Ireland Edition) reports.

4. #GARDAÍ: A 52-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle collision in Naas, Co Kildare.

5. #IRISH RAIL: There are delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Dublin’s Heuston station, this morning due signal cable vandalism.

6. #MEP: Fianna Fáil former junior minister Barry Andrews has been selected as the party’s candidate for the upcoming European elections in Dublin.

7. #TOP OF THE CLASS: Teachers top the list of professions that have the best chance of being hired soon after graduating, reports the Irish Independent.

8. #CONNECTING PEOPLE: A UK parliament report into fake news labelled Facebook as “digital gangsters”, accusing it of intentionally violating data privacy laws, according to the Guardian.