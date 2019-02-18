This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s made the headlines this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 18 Feb 2019, 7:52 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Mikhaylovskiy
Image: Shutterstock/Mikhaylovskiy

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #THE BORDER: A former commander of the Real IRA has said that life around the border would change “dramatically” in the short-term in the event of a hard Brexit.

2. #BREXIT: The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is to meet with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and the UK Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay today; meanwhile Irish businesses are being urged to contact their suppliers as we near the Brexit end-date.

3. #SIDEWALK ACTIVISTS FOR LIFE: A US anti-abortion group is planning to move its operations to Irish hospitals and clinics, the Times (Ireland Edition) reports.

4. #GARDAÍ: A 52-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle collision in Naas, Co Kildare.

5. #IRISH RAIL: There are delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Dublin’s Heuston station, this morning due signal cable vandalism.

6. #MEP: Fianna Fáil former junior minister Barry Andrews has been selected as the party’s candidate for the upcoming European elections in Dublin.

7. #TOP OF THE CLASS: Teachers top the list of professions that have the best chance of being hired soon after graduating, reports the Irish Independent.

8. #CONNECTING PEOPLE: A UK parliament report into fake news labelled Facebook as “digital gangsters”, accusing it of intentionally violating data privacy laws, according to the Guardian.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
