The 9 at 9: Monday

1. #STATUS ORANGE: Gusts of 96km/h have been recorded in Co Mayo and the entire country is now under a Status Orange wind warning, as Storm Brendan begins to move across the country.

2. #IRAN: Iranian police and security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas at people protesting against Iran’s initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner

3. #DRIVERS: There were at least 1,473 drivers disqualified from driving last year with over 178,268 offences committed resulting in penalty points issued across the country.

4. #SHOOTING: A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the Kilbarrack area of Dublin last night.

5. #THE NORTH: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet the leaders of Northern Ireland’s restored power-sharing executive in Belfast today.

6. #CO CLARE: A man in his 40s who died after getting into difficulty in the sea yesterday, has been named in The Star and The Herald as Fran Harding – the father of teenager Shay Moloney who drowned in a disused quarry two years ago.

7. #RECREUITMENT PROBLEMS: Former Pope Benedict XVI has publicly urged his successor Pope Francis not to open the Catholic priesthood up to married men.

8. #VOLCANO: Lava and ash illuminated by lightning has spewed from a volcano south of the Philippines, grounding hundreds of flights as authorities warned of a possible “explosive eruption”.

9. #A ROYAL PAIN: Queen Elizabeth will host crisis talks with British royals and the Duke of Sussex today in a bid to find a solution to Meghan and Harry’s future roles.

