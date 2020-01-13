This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Storm Brendan comes hurtling towards us, protests in Iran escalate, and Leo and Boris visit the restored Northern Ireland executive.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 13 Jan 2020, 8:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,979 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4963295

Updated 9 minutes ago

shutterstock_274506215 Source: Shutterstock/Ciprian Kis

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STATUS ORANGE: Gusts of 96km/h have been recorded in Co Mayo and the entire country is now under a Status Orange wind warning, as Storm Brendan begins to move across the country.

2. #IRAN: Iranian police and security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas at people protesting against Iran’s initial denial that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner

3. #DRIVERS: There were at least 1,473 drivers disqualified from driving last year with over 178,268 offences committed resulting in penalty points issued across the country.

4. #SHOOTING: A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the Kilbarrack area of Dublin last night.

5. #THE NORTH: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet the leaders of Northern Ireland’s restored power-sharing executive in Belfast today.

6. #CO CLARE: A man in his 40s who died after getting into difficulty in the sea yesterday, has been named in The Star and The Herald as Fran Harding – the father of teenager Shay Moloney who drowned in a disused quarry two years ago.

7. #RECREUITMENT PROBLEMS: Former Pope Benedict XVI has publicly urged his successor Pope Francis not to open the Catholic priesthood up to married men.

8. #VOLCANO: Lava and ash illuminated by lightning has spewed from a volcano south of the Philippines, grounding hundreds of flights as authorities warned of a possible “explosive eruption”.

9. #A ROYAL PAIN: Queen Elizabeth will host crisis talks with British royals and the Duke of Sussex today in a bid to find a solution to Meghan and Harry’s future roles.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie