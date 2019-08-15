This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
The 8 at 8: Thursday

The results of Nóra Quoirin’s autopsy, flights grounded at Shannon Airport, and Corbyn’s pitch to the UK parliament.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 7:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Earth Earth
Image: Shutterstock/Earth Earth

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Malaysian police said that the results of an autopsy indicate that there was “no violence, abduction or foul play” involved in the death of Nóra Quoirin.

2. #GROUNDED: All flights at Shannon Airport have been suspended this morning due to an incident at the hub.

3. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: An autopsy has found broken bones in Epstein’s neck which can happen in suicide “but is more typical in homicide by strangulation”, the Washington Post reports.

4. #UK: Jeremy Corbyn has urged the leaders of the other opposition parties and Tory rebels to install him as caretaker PM in order to stop a no-deal Brexit (BBC).

5. #COSTS: The government should raise the price of a packet of cigarettes in the next six Budgets to €20 a pack by 2025, the Irish Heart Foundation has said.

6. #HORSEBOY: An Bórd Pleanála is set to rule on the case of a well-known mural in the Smithfield area, after Dublin City Council found that it needs planning permission to remain in place.

7. #UP IN SMOKE: Minister Richard Bruton told the Dáil seven weeks ago that there was €6 million left in funding this year for the Deep Retrofit Pilot Scheme, which this week was closed because it is “unable to offer any further funding”.

8. #US SHOOTOUT: A suspect has been taken into custody after six police officers were injured during a shootout in Philadelphia (BBC).

