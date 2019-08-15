The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NÓRA QUOIRIN: Malaysian police said that the results of an autopsy indicate that there was “no violence, abduction or foul play” involved in the death of Nóra Quoirin.

2. #GROUNDED: All flights at Shannon Airport have been suspended this morning due to an incident at the hub.

3. #JEFFREY EPSTEIN: An autopsy has found broken bones in Epstein’s neck which can happen in suicide “but is more typical in homicide by strangulation”, the Washington Post reports.

4. #UK: Jeremy Corbyn has urged the leaders of the other opposition parties and Tory rebels to install him as caretaker PM in order to stop a no-deal Brexit (BBC).

5. #COSTS: The government should raise the price of a packet of cigarettes in the next six Budgets to €20 a pack by 2025, the Irish Heart Foundation has said.

6. #HORSEBOY: An Bórd Pleanála is set to rule on the case of a well-known mural in the Smithfield area, after Dublin City Council found that it needs planning permission to remain in place.

7. #UP IN SMOKE: Minister Richard Bruton told the Dáil seven weeks ago that there was €6 million left in funding this year for the Deep Retrofit Pilot Scheme, which this week was closed because it is “unable to offer any further funding”.

8. #US SHOOTOUT: A suspect has been taken into custody after six police officers were injured during a shootout in Philadelphia (BBC).

