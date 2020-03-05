This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

The latest coronavirus updates, Flybe goes into administration, and the 33rd Dáil meets for the second time.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 6,134 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5034025
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya

Updated 26 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRIVACY: Tesco issued an apology to a customer in Ireland after details of a home shopping order that referenced that the customer was in self-isolation were leaked.

2. #GROUNDED: Flybe, one of Britain’s biggest airlines, has collapsed into administration this morning, leaving flights cancelled and passengers stranded.

3. #SINN FÉIN: The Irish Times reports that Sinn Féin is the richest political party in Ireland: with around 200 staff, more than 50 properties, and around €4 million left to the party by the late William Hampton in 2018. 

4. #LONGFORD FEUD: Gardaí investigating a long-running feud in Longford are dealing with the latest attack on a home which they believe is linked to the ongoing violence.

5. #DÁIL GATHERS: The 33rd Dáil meets for the second time since the general election. The new TDs are expected to spend the majority of the six hours discussing the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

6. #CORONAVIRUS: Concerns have been raised about the readiness of Irish prisons to respond to the spread of Covid-19 due to a lack of space.

7. #FLEXIBLE WORK: Around 4 in 5 bosses in Ireland believe their employees have enough flexibility and control in work – but over half of employees disagree, according to a new study by Accenture Ireland.

8. #DUBLIN HERITAGE APP: Dublin’s Docklands is set for a rebrand under Dublin City Council plans to develop a tourist heritage trail for visitors through an app.

9. #IT’S COLD: A very cold start today has seen freezing temperatures across Leinster – and possible icy patches are forecast for tomorrow, too.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie