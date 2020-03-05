The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PRIVACY: Tesco issued an apology to a customer in Ireland after details of a home shopping order that referenced that the customer was in self-isolation were leaked.

2. #GROUNDED: Flybe, one of Britain’s biggest airlines, has collapsed into administration this morning, leaving flights cancelled and passengers stranded.

3. #SINN FÉIN: The Irish Times reports that Sinn Féin is the richest political party in Ireland: with around 200 staff, more than 50 properties, and around €4 million left to the party by the late William Hampton in 2018.

4. #LONGFORD FEUD: Gardaí investigating a long-running feud in Longford are dealing with the latest attack on a home which they believe is linked to the ongoing violence.

5. #DÁIL GATHERS: The 33rd Dáil meets for the second time since the general election. The new TDs are expected to spend the majority of the six hours discussing the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

6. #CORONAVIRUS: Concerns have been raised about the readiness of Irish prisons to respond to the spread of Covid-19 due to a lack of space.

7. #FLEXIBLE WORK: Around 4 in 5 bosses in Ireland believe their employees have enough flexibility and control in work – but over half of employees disagree, according to a new study by Accenture Ireland.

8. #DUBLIN HERITAGE APP: Dublin’s Docklands is set for a rebrand under Dublin City Council plans to develop a tourist heritage trail for visitors through an app.

9. #IT’S COLD: A very cold start today has seen freezing temperatures across Leinster – and possible icy patches are forecast for tomorrow, too.

