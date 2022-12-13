Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 13 December 2022
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Freezing fog, woman dies after being struck by car in Co Cork and six killed in Australia ambush and siege.

1 hour ago
The top stories you need to know about this morning.
GOOD MORNING. 

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Woman dies after pedestrians struck by car in Co Cork 

1. A woman has died after a car struck a number of pedestrians in Co Cork in the early hours of the morning. 

The incident happened in the village of Ballingeary at around 1.10am.

The woman who died was in her early 50′s. 

Six killed in Australia 

2. Six people, including two young police officers, have been shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities have said.

Police said the violence began about 4.45pm yesterday local time (6.45am Irish time) when four officers arrived at a remote property in the state of Queensland.

At least two heavily armed shooters opened fire on the officers. 

 Freezing fog 

3. Our weather story will track updates throughout the day as a status yellow freezing fog warning will impede commuters in the Northern half of the country, and icy conditions are expected in all counties. 

Temperatures will fall below freezing in places, with a “bitterly cold” night ahead. 

Dublin Bus to apologise 

4. Dublin Bus is set to make an apology today for service issues in recent months, with the company citing “network expansion” placing pressure on services. 

The new Chief Exec is set to tell the Oireachtas Joint Committee that “our services have on occasions fallen below our own high standards.” 

Intensive farming to ramp up in Ireland 

5. The pending approval of 36 intensive pig and poultry farms has alarmed environmental and animal rights activists.

This would add millions of animals and compound existing problems with manure, ammonia and animal welfare management.

Redacted lives 

6. Listen to the new episode of The Journal’s documentary series here: “If or when they re-entered society, women sent to mother and baby homes were not expected to talk about what happened to them, let alone attempt to reconnect with their children. Many did, however – but with mixed success.”

Misleading influencer ads

7. Almost half of commercial content posted by influencers is not labelled as advertising, a new review has found. 

Poor levels of labelling relating to influencers’ marketing of their own brands was an area of particular concern identified in the research. 

Nuclear Safety

8. The world must “rethink nuclear safety” following the seizure of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia by Russia, Ukraine’s Energy Minister has said. 

German Galuschchenko is also set to ask an international gathering in Paris  for additional funds and materials to get Ukraine through the winter. 

 Failure to protect Biodiversity  

9. “Unfortunately, like the rest of the world, Ireland is in the middle of a crisis. A crisis of nature.” 

Professor Jane Stout looks at the COP15 UN biodiversity conference underway in Canada and reminds us why it is so important.

 

Making a difference

About the author:

Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie

