The 9 at 9: Wednesday

1. #IT’S ALL KICKING OFF: The FAI and John Delaney are due to appear before the Sports Committee today to answer questions in relation to financing and governance. Here’s a timeline of events that have led us to this point.

2. #ISRAELI ELECTIONS: After initial reports of results indicated he was tied with his rivals, Benjamin Netanyahu is now projected to win a fifth term in office through forming a right-wing coalition.

3. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will travel to Brussels today, where EU leaders will decide whether to grant Theresa May’s request to extend the Brexit process again.

4. #DOMESTIC ABUSE: Over 20,000 disclosures of domestic violence against women and children were made to Women’s Aid last year.

5. #BELFAST: An inquest heard that a British army officer suggested planting bullets in the pockets of some of those wounded during the Ballymurphy shootings, the Irish News reports.

6. #ASSKING FOR TROUBLE: Transport Minister Shane Ross’ action plan in the event of a no-deal Brexit was mistakenly sent to an opposition TD that Ross previously compared to a donkey, reports the Irish Times.

7. #BOOM AND BUST: The Central Bank has issued an invitation to tender worth an estimated €4.5 million for a “business partner” to provide support if a bank goes bust.

8. #MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT: The Dalai Lama has been hospitalised in India with a chest infection but is feeling better, a spokesman has said.

9. #COLLEGE ADMISSIONS: US actress Lori Loughlin has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering in the college bribery scandal, increasing the likelihood that she could serve time in prison.

