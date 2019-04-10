This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

John Delaney, Brexit and the Israeli election are all making headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 8:45 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IT’S ALL KICKING OFF: The FAI and John Delaney are due to appear before the Sports Committee today to answer questions in relation to financing and governance. Here’s a timeline of events that have led us to this point. 

2. #ISRAELI ELECTIONS: After initial reports of results indicated he was tied with his rivals, Benjamin Netanyahu is now projected to win a fifth term in office through forming a right-wing coalition.

3. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will travel to Brussels today, where EU leaders will decide whether to grant Theresa May’s request to extend the Brexit process again.

4. #DOMESTIC ABUSE: Over 20,000 disclosures of domestic violence against women and children were made to Women’s Aid last year.

5. #BELFAST: An inquest heard that a British army officer suggested planting bullets in the pockets of some of those wounded during the Ballymurphy shootings, the Irish News reports.

6. #ASSKING FOR TROUBLE: Transport Minister Shane Ross’ action plan in the event of a no-deal Brexit was mistakenly sent to an opposition TD that Ross previously compared to a donkey, reports the Irish Times. 

7. #BOOM AND BUST: The Central Bank has issued an invitation to tender worth an estimated €4.5 million for a “business partner” to provide support if a bank goes bust.

8. #MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT: The Dalai Lama has been hospitalised in India with a chest infection but is feeling better, a spokesman has said.

9. #COLLEGE ADMISSIONS: US actress Lori Loughlin has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering in the college bribery scandal, increasing the likelihood that she could serve time in prison.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
