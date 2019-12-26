This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: St Stephen's Day

It’s Thursday, by the way.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 9:04 AM
Image: Shutterstock/vm2002
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REALLY? Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his government will not “dismiss or pooh-pooh” the idea of a bridge being built linking Northern Ireland and Scotland and said it’s up to the British government to carry out an engineering assessment and cost it properly.

 2. #PHANFONE: A typhoon that swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas Day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities have said.

3. #WHAT A DEER: Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan attempted to save a number of deer in the Phoenix Park from being culled this year by asking the Office of Public Works if they could be moved to the Midlands instead.

4. #NAVAN: Gardaí investigating a house fire in Navan, Co Meath have arrested a man aged in his 30s.

5. #HAND-IN-GLOVE: A Republican Senator has said that she is “disturbed” with how her party is coordinating with the White House over the impeachment trial in the Senate.

6. #CO GALWAY: The Deputy Secretary General of the Justice Department said that “nothing special” was being asked of Oughterard in accommodating asylum seekers 

7. #HOUSING: The price of an average house has fallen nationally over a year for the first time since the economic recovery kicked in, the Q4 Irish Independent/REA Average House Price Index has found.

8. #GAZA STRIP: Israel carried out air strikes against the Gaza Strip overnight in response to a rocket fired from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave, the army said.

9. #WEATHER: Met Éireann will look at publishing monthly forecasts on its website in 2020, reports the Irish Independent.

