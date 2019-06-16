This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 June, 2019
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Sit back with a cup of coffee – here’s what’s in the headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 9:06 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Alena Ozerova
Image: Shutterstock/Alena Ozerova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MAJELLA MOYNIHAN: The Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner have issued an apology to a female garda who was threatened with disciplinary action for having premarital sex with another recruit garda, and for giving birth to a baby outside wedlock in 1985.

2. #HONG KONG: Large crowds began gathering in Hong Kong ahead of another mass rally as public anger seethed over the extradition law, which was suspended yesterday.

3. #TIPS PLEASE: Premises that don’t prominently display their tips policy will face fines of up to €2,500 under proposed new government rules.

4. #POLLSTERS: Fine Gael have fallen five percentage points to 23%, while Fianna Fáil see no change, opening a five point gap between the two rival parties, according to a Behaviour % Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times.

5. #APPEAL: The State is to appeal a landmark ruling in the case of Ruth Morrissey, the Limerick woman who is terminally ill with cervical cancer, reports the Sunday Business Post. 

6. #SPECIAL REPORT: Dublin Port staff spent over €500,000 in a year on flights, hotels and entertainment using a company credit card, the Sunday Independent reports.

7. #CERVICALCHECK: The HSE has told 30 women who developed cancer and the family of a woman who died that their cervical slides are missing and have been excluded from a review, reports the Sunday Times.

8. #STABBING: Gardaí are investigating after a 45-year-old man was stabbed in Mulhuddart, Dublin.

9. #BLOOMSDAY: The 16 June, is the date that all of James Joyce’s novel Ulysses takes place, and is when his masterpiece is celebrated. Keep an eye out for costumes, events and throwbacks that will be visible throughout the day.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
