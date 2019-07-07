The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FOOD Restaurant owners have complained that “frustrating” regulations and a work permit backlog are disproportionately affecting ethnic businesses.

2. #IRAN French president Emmanuel Macron is consulting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a last-minute attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal.

3. #ASSAULT Gardaí are investigating following an alleged “serious assault” on the Luas in Dublin city yesterday evening.

4. #LAWS A new bill on marine accident investigations aims to draw “some good out of a tragedy that befell two families” nine years ago, when two men drowned off the coast of Waterford.

5. #ROUNDUP The Irish Government has no plans to ban glyphosate, after Austria became the first EU country to approve a ban of the controversial herbicide.

6. #ENVIRONMENT E- scooters touted as zero-carbon urban transport are flooding city streets worldwide, but just how green they are remains an open question.

7. #DIRECT PROVISION A new theatre production is exploring the notion of acceptability and how newcomers assimilate to a new culture by abandoning their own.

8. #FLORIDA Twenty people were injured after a vacant pizza restaurant exploded in a South Florida shopping plaza last night.

9. #WEATHER It will be mostly dry today with temperatures of between 17C and 22C, according to Met Éireann.