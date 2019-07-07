This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

The Iran nuclear deal, ethnic restaurants, and an assault on the Luas. Here’s what’s in the headlines today.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 8:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock/LightField Studios
Image: Shutterstock/LightField Studios

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FOOD Restaurant owners have complained that “frustrating” regulations and a work permit backlog are disproportionately affecting ethnic businesses.

2. #IRAN French president Emmanuel Macron is consulting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a last-minute attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal. 

3. #ASSAULT Gardaí are investigating following an alleged “serious assault” on the Luas in Dublin city yesterday evening. 

4. #LAWS A new bill on marine accident investigations aims to draw “some good out of a tragedy that befell two families” nine years ago, when two men drowned off the coast of Waterford.

5. #ROUNDUP The Irish Government has no plans to ban glyphosate, after Austria became the first EU country to approve a ban of the controversial herbicide.

6. #ENVIRONMENT E- scooters touted as zero-carbon urban transport are flooding city streets worldwide, but just how green they are remains an open question.

7. #DIRECT PROVISION A new theatre production is exploring the notion of acceptability and how newcomers assimilate to a new culture by abandoning their own.

8. #FLORIDA Twenty people were injured after a vacant pizza restaurant exploded in a South Florida shopping plaza last night. 

9. #WEATHER It will be mostly dry today with temperatures of between 17C and 22C, according to Met Éireann

