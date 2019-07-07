Man (40s) arrested following 'serious assault' on Luas in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING following an alleged “serious assault” on the Luas in Dublin city yesterday evening.

Two men in their late 20s were involved in the altercation which occurred at around 6.15pm on Mayor Street in the IFSC area of the city centre.

A man was a arrested in relation to the assault and detained at Store Sree garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was released in the early hours of this morning without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

One of the men received serious head injuries in the assault and was taken to the Mater hospital.

The second man also received serious injuries and was taken to St James hospital.

The scene was preserved for a period of time and delays were experienced to passengers travelling on the Luas.

Investigations are ongoing.