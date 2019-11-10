The 8 at 8: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PSC Civil servants were warned that pulling the public services card as a requirement would have “whole of government repercussions”.

2. #GARDAÍ Over 70% of people believe that gardaí on the beat should be compelled to use body-cams, according to a new poll.

3. #DOWN UNDER More than 1,200 firefighters are continuing to battle over 50 active fires in Queensland, Australia as locals are warned the bushfires may get worse.

4. #PORN Parents and teachers need to be better equipped to talk to young people about sex and relationships, the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) has said.

5. #TRUMP An inflatable baby Trump balloon which has been flown at a number of protests around the world over the past two years has been stabbed and deflated as Trump attended an American football match in Alabama.

6. #MATERNITY HOSPITAL Health Minister Simon Harris has said that “all outstanding issues” must be addressed at the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) before any substantial building works take place.

7. #EXPLAINED Trump this week said that he was “coming for the NHS” in the UK sparking concern and controversy, which is explained here.

8. #SUNSHINE Much of the day will be dry with sunny spells and light winds, but with cloud increasing in the west later this afternoon. Highest temperatures 5 to 9 degrees.