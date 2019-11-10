This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 10 November, 2019
The 8 at 8: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/robert_s
Image: Shutterstock/robert_s

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PSC  Civil servants were warned that pulling the public services card as a requirement would have “whole of government repercussions”.

2. #GARDAÍ Over 70% of people believe that gardaí on the beat should be compelled to use body-cams, according to a new poll. 

3. #DOWN UNDER More than 1,200 firefighters are continuing to battle over 50 active fires in Queensland, Australia as locals are warned the bushfires may get worse.

4. #PORN Parents and teachers need to be better equipped to talk to young people about sex and relationships, the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) has said. 

5. #TRUMP An inflatable baby Trump balloon which has been flown at a number of protests around the world over the past two years has been stabbed and deflated as Trump attended an American football match in Alabama. 

6. #MATERNITY HOSPITAL Health Minister Simon Harris has said that “all outstanding issues” must be addressed at the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) before any substantial building works take place.

7. #EXPLAINED Trump this week said that he was “coming for the NHS” in the UK sparking concern and controversy, which is explained here.

8. #SUNSHINE Much of the day will be dry with sunny spells and light winds, but with cloud increasing in the west later this afternoon. Highest temperatures 5 to 9 degrees.

