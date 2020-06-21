The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #READING: Three people have died after a stabbing incident at a park in Reading in the UK.
2. #COLM HORKAN: The funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan is to take place in his hometown of Charlestown, Co Mayo today.
3. #HOMELESSNESS: Organisations and charities are warning of a potential ‘second wave’ of homelessness in the months to come if the necessary measures aren’t put in place by the government and local authorities.
4. #AIRLINES: Two regional airlines asked the government for a six-month bailout to ensure their survival beyond the Covid-19 crisis.
5. #GEOFFREY BERMAN: US Attorney General William Barr has told the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan that President Donald Trump has removed him from the job.
6. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed that a further two people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
7. #YOGA: Although some yoga instructors are eyeing up a 29 June restart date, the pandemic has created an existential crisis for many businesses in the wider fitness world.
8. #BALLYDUFF: The body of a man in his 50s was recovered from a river in Ballyduff, Co Waterford yesterday.
9. #TESTING: The FAI have suspended their Covid-19 testing programme of players and staff at the four League of Ireland clubs preparing for European competition.
