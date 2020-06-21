This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 21 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 3,596 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128625
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #READING: Three people have died after a stabbing incident at a park in Reading in the UK. 

2. #COLM HORKAN: The funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan is to take place in his hometown of Charlestown, Co Mayo today. 

3. #HOMELESSNESS: Organisations and charities are warning of a potential ‘second wave’ of homelessness in the months to come if  the necessary measures aren’t put in place by the government and local authorities. 

4. #AIRLINES: Two regional airlines asked the government for a six-month bailout to ensure their survival beyond the Covid-19 crisis.

5. #GEOFFREY BERMAN: US Attorney General William Barr has told the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan that President Donald Trump has removed him from the job.

6. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed that a further two people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

7. #YOGA: Although some yoga instructors are eyeing up a 29 June restart date, the pandemic has created an existential crisis for many businesses in the wider fitness world.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #BALLYDUFF: The body of a man in his 50s was recovered from a river in Ballyduff, Co Waterford yesterday. 

9. #TESTING: The FAI have suspended their Covid-19 testing programme of players and staff at the four League of Ireland clubs preparing for European competition. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie