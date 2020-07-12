This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 12 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

AirBnB, Barry Cowen, and Donald Trump wears a mask.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 9:05 AM
24 minutes ago 1,886 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5147876

shutterstock_687559918 Source: Shutterstock/Elena Veselova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS: The State plans to buy properties that were for rent on short-term letting platforms such as Airbnb, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

2. #COVID-19 RISK: US President Donald Trump has worn a face mask in public for the first time, as the US posted another daily record for coronavirus cases.

3. #THE TWELFTH: Bonfires have been lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland as the annual July tradition took place amid coronavirus restrictions.

4. #TAOISEACH INTERVIEW: Micheál Martin has said that at the moment, a border poll would be “unnecessarily divisive” in an interview with BBC Northern Ireland.

5. #SEIZED: Gardaí have seized cocaine estimated to be worth €1.2 million after two vehicles were stopped and searched on the M3 near Ashbourne, Co Meath yesterday.

6. #DISPLACEMENT: The UN Security Council passed a resolution to restart cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria – after giving in to one of Russia’s demands.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

7. #BARRY COWEN: Gardaí have launched an internal investigation into whether information about Barry Cowen’s drink-driving ban was leaked, reports the Sunday Independent.

8. #BREXIT: A £700 million funding package to help manage the UK’s borders post Brexit has been announced – but doesn’t include measures for Northern Ireland’s posts.

9. #MADELEINE MCCANN: Portuguese authorities have searched wells as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, according to reports.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie