The 9 at 9: Sunday

1. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed a further 859 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and four more deaths.
2. #VIRAPRO: Over one million units of a sanitiser that has been recalled had been issued to health service locations around the country, according to the Health Service Executive.
3. #BIODIVERSITY: Analysis from our Noteworthy colleagues reveals licences for conifer plantations are still being granted on biodiversity-rich areas and precious peat soils.
4. #CORK: A cyclist in his 60s has died following a collision in Youghal, Cork, yesterday evening.
5. #RETAIL: For many businesses forced to close their doors to customers for the next six weeks, the latest round of public health restrictions has telescoped their traditional lead-in to the holiday.
6.. #UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the US election, telling reporters afterwards: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”
7. #WINTER TIME: The clocks went back by one hour last night.
8. #COLOMBIA: The country reached one million confirmed coronavirus cases last night, becoming the second country in Latin America to report that number in less than a week.
9. #THE WEATHER: Today will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and heavy showers of rain or hail in Ulster, Connacht, north Leinster and west Munster, according to Met Éireann.
