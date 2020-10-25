#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 8:55 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed a further 859 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and four more deaths. 

2. #VIRAPRO: Over one million units of a sanitiser that has been recalled had been issued to health service locations around the country, according to the Health Service Executive.

3. #BIODIVERSITY: Analysis from our Noteworthy colleagues reveals licences for conifer plantations are still being granted on biodiversity-rich areas and precious peat soils.

4. #CORK: A cyclist in his 60s has died following a collision in Youghal, Cork, yesterday evening. 

5. #RETAIL: For many businesses forced to close their doors to customers for the next six weeks, the latest round of public health restrictions has telescoped their traditional lead-in to the holiday.

6.. #UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the US election, telling reporters afterwards: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

7. #WINTER TIME: The clocks went back by one hour last night. 

8. #COLOMBIA: The country reached one million confirmed coronavirus cases last night, becoming the second country in Latin America to report that number in less than a week.

9. #THE WEATHER: Today will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and heavy showers of rain or hail in Ulster, Connacht, north Leinster and west Munster, according to Met Éireann

