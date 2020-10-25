Colombia reaches one million confirmed coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA REACHED ONE million confirmed coronavirus cases last night, becoming the second country in Latin America to report that number in less than a week.

The nation of 50 million saw cases peak in August and has seen a decline since but still continues to register around 8,000 new infections a day.

Epidemiologists expect to see another marked increase by the end of the year.

Argentina hit one million confirmed cases on Monday and Peru and Mexico are expected to reach the grim marker in the weeks ahead.

Brazil ranks third worldwide in the number of virus cases and passed one million infections back in June.

Colombia has become the eighth country to hit one million confirmed coronavirus cases. Besides Argentina and Brazil, the others are the United States, India, Russia, France and Spain, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Overall, Latin America continues to register some of the highest caseloads, diagnosing more than 100,000 confirmed infections each day, though the World Health Organisation reports that Europe is now seeing even larger numbers as a second virus wave strikes.

Experts say the region is experiencing a table-top like effect in which cases remain relatively high instead of dramatically dropping.

In a number of countries, the virus has begun spreading to areas that had previously registered relatively few cases.

“The behaviour of the virus is different,” said Dr Luis Jorge Hernandez, a public health professor at the University of the Andes in Colombia.

“It’s not big resurgences but new outbreaks.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In Colombia, a six-month lockdown helped slow contagion and gave officials time to expand the number of ICU beds.

While cases rose dramatically in the capital Bogota, stretching hospital capacity, the city has managed to avoid the sorts of dire scenes seen elsewhere in the region of patients lined up outside hospitals, struggling to find a bed.

The path of the virus through Latin America is a consequence of weak public health systems, poverty and poor government decisions early on that resulted in flawed or limited testing and little contact tracing.

Today the region is home to half the 10 countries with the highest total cases around the globe.