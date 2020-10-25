'I voted for a guy named Trump': President casts ballot in Florida

Source: PA Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has cast his ballot in the US election, telling reporters afterwards: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

Trump voted in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is near his private Mar-a-Lago club.

He used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

There were several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library where he voted.

And there were chants of “Four more years.”

The president wore a mask while voting but he took it off as he approached reporters afterwards in the building.

He called it “a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that”.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has not voted yet and is likely to do so in person in Delaware on Election Day, 3 November.

Delaware does not offer early, in-person voting like Florida.

Trump said at a Florida rally on Friday that he likes being able to vote in person.

“I’m old fashioned, I guess,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman says vice president Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

Pence’s spokesman Devin O’Malley says the vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the virus and remain in good health.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Pence and his wife Karen have both tested negative for the virus.

Short is Pence’s closest aide and the vice president is considered a “close contact” under Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

O’Malley says that “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Those guidelines mandate that essential workers exposed to someone with coronavirus closely monitor for symptoms of Covid-19 and wear a mask whenever around other people.

After a day of campaigning yesterday, Pence was seen wearing a mask as he returned to Washington aboard Air Force Two once the news of Short’s diagnosis was made public.