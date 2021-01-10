The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #INSTITUTIONS: The Sunday Independent has revealed that the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation report, which is to be published on Tuesday, found that 9,000 children died in the just 18 institutions investigated.

2. #VARIANT OF CONCERN: How could two new Covid-19 variants wreak havoc on Ireland’s virus response, just as we’re about to roll out the vaccine?

3. #FIRE: A large fire that broke out at a recycling centre in Ballyfermot is now under control, after Dublin firefighters tackled the blaze for hours last night.

4. #END OF TRUMP: US Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of Joe Biden, as tensions among Republicans increase in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill riot.

5. #PLANE CRASH: Indonesian divers have located parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 in the Java Sea, after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed soon after take-off from Jakarta.

6. #COVID: There were 4,842 more cases of Covid-19 announced yesterday, and nine more deaths. Hospital cases are expected to rise today.

7. #BREXIT: Reuters has seen a letter sent to the British government from hauliers saying that the supply chain between Northern Ireland and Great Britain is at breaking point.

8. #COMEDY: Waterford Whispers News’ creator has told The Business Post that he stands by the controversial sketch depicting God as a rapist broadcast on New Year’s Eve, which RTÉ has since found did not comply with its editorial standards.

9. #BOWIE: Today is the fifth anniversary of David Bowie’s death. Here, Ian Dempsey writes about one of the music icon’s gigs in Ireland.