Dublin: 1°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 4,824 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 5:14 PM
24 minutes ago 27,049 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5320800
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 4,842 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, including 1,049 cases in Dublin.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported that nine more people have died with Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 2,336.

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at 140,727.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 2,304 are men and 2,528 are women
  • 61% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 38 years old
  • 1,049 in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties. 

1,293 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised in Ireland as of 2pm, of which 119 are in ICU.

In the last 24 hours, a further 102 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19.

The national 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland currently stands at 1162.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Monaghan and Louth both have a 14-day incidence rate of more than 2,000 cases per 100,000 people, at 2296.9 and 2008.8 respectively.

Overall, there are been 55,344 new cases in Ireland between St Stephen’s Day and 8 January.

Validation of data by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has led to the reclassification of one probable case to a confirmed case, which is reflected in the current standing total of 140,727.

Yesterday, health officials confirmed 20 deaths and 8,248 new cases.

Coronavirus ICU numbers rose above 100 yesterday to 109.

Three cases of a new variant of Covid-19 identified in South Africa were identified in Ireland as of yesterday, with all three linked to recent travel from South Africa.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that “anyone who has travelled from South Africa recently is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and identify themselves through a GP for testing as soon as possible”.

“We are particularly advising healthcare workers travelling from South Africa, that it is essential that they self-isolate for 14 days before entering/re-entering the workplace,” Dr Holohan said. 

