Central Bank overspend

1. The Central Bank went €3.6 million over budget on a new system that upgraded how the bank handles data from 15,000 financial companies that it regulates.

Gaza

2. An Israeli airstrike has destroyed parts of a hospital today after Israel seized a corridor in the war-battered Palestinian territory and said it planned to expand its military offensive.

Letterkenny

3. Talks in a long-running dispute in Letterkenny over the future of several homes appear to have definitively ended in collapse.

Road death

4. A motorcyclist aged in his 60s was killed yesterday in a road traffic collision in Co Waterford, gardaí have said.

Golf

5. Rory McIlroy will take a two-shot lead into the final day of the 89th Masters following a sensational third round at Augusta National.

Trump’s tariffs

6. The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from its punishing “reciprocal” tariffs – lessening the cost impact on American consumers for a host of popular high-tech products.

Points race revamp?

7. People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy is calling for a major overhaul of the current Leaving Cert exam, proposing to “get rid of the points race”.

Manchester Arena bomb plotter

8. Manchester Arenna bomb plotter Hashem Abedi has attacked three prison guards with hot cooking oil, the UK’s Prison Officers’ Association (POA) has said.

Pope Francis

9. Pope Francis, in his recovery from life-threatening pneumonia, made a surprise visit on Saturday to his favourite Roman basilica, the Vatican press service said on Telegram.