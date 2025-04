A MOTORCYCLIST AGED in his 60s was killed this afternoon in a road traffic collision in Co Waterford, gardaí have said.

The collision occurred early this afternoon and involved a motorcycle and a car. The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was brought to Cork University Hospital for assessment.

Advertisement

Gardaí responded to the incident shortly before 2pm on the R634 at Ballydasoon near Youghal on the Cork-Waterford border.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and local traffic diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam recordings) from the area at the time, to contact Midleton Garda Station at 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.