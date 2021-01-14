The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #IMPEACHMENT 2: Donald Trump has become the first US resident to be impeached twice, with 232 votes in favour of impeachment and 197 against last night.
2. #SO WHAT’S NEXT? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi now must submit the article of impeachment to the Senate – then the Senate would hold a trial and vote. A two-thirds majority is needed to remove Trump, meaning 17 Republicans must vote against Trump.
3. #GOLFGATE: Three Fianna Fáil senators who were present at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden have had the whip restored after a parliamentary party meeting last night.
4. #TRAVEL ADVICE: The European Centre For Disease Control & Prevention will change its advice around the risks associated with international travel after it issued “unfortunate” guidelines which were criticised by Ireland’s Department of Health.
5. #FACTFIND: Did the Government follow NPHET’s advice heading into December, as the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister for Health have claimed? Here’s your answer.
6. #VALIANT: The Mother and Baby Home report praises a health inspector Alice Litster as a “redoubtable” first public servant to raise concerns about the institutions.
7. #PRIVACY: WhatsApp has moved to reassure its users about privacy at the Facebook-owned messaging service as people flocked to rivals Telegram and Signal following a tweak to its terms.
8. #CAPITOL HILL RIOT: Over 70 charges have been brought by US prosecutors against Capitol Hill rioters, with that number expected to rise into the hundreds.
