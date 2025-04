IRISH STARS PAUL Mescal and Barry Keoghan have been confirmed to portray two of The Beatles in an upcoming series of biopics about the band.

Mescal and Keoghan will come together for ‘The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event’ with English actors Joseph Quinn and Harris Dickinson for the Sam Mendes-directed megaproject, which will see each of the four Beatles band members get their own feature film.

All four films will be released theatrically in April 2028.

Paul Mescal is playing Paul McCartney, while Barry Keoghan will star as Ringo Starr.

Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison and Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon.

Announcing the news at a CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas yesterday, the four stars appeared on stage and bowed in the style that the band popularised in their heyday.

Speaking at CinemaCon Mendes called the films the “first binge-able theatrical experience”.

“I’ve been trying to make a story about The Beatles for years,” he added.

The director, whose previous works include American Beauty and Skyfall, had hoped to bring the Beatles’ stories to the big screen for years, but said he believed that “the story was too huge to fit into a single movie.”

Instead, Mendes decided to tell the Helter-Skelter story of the band from the perspective of each of its members in four standalone features, arguably one of the biggest bets in movie historyl.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles – Paul, Ringo, and the families of Lennon and Harrison – have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

It’s unclear whether that means the movies will be released all at once or one per week.

Ringo previously appeared to let slip that Saltburn star Keoghan had taken on the role.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”