THE CENTRAL BANK has revised down its forecast for how many new houses it expects to be completed in the coming years.

In its new quarterly bulletin on the state of the economy, the Central Bank said it forecasts housing completions will hit approximately 32,500 this year, 37,500 next year, and 41,500 in 2027.

It’s a decrease on the numbers contained in its last forecast in March, when it said it expected housing completions of 35,000, 40,000 and 44,000 in the three years.

The reason for the downward revision is that housing completions came in below expectation for the first three months of 2025, while commencements of new housing also dropped sharply.

The bank cautioned that the housing projections are subject to “considerable downside risk” because of current bottlenecks in housing supply and infrastructure.

It added that increasing productivity in the construction sector will be essential to enable it to fulfil the increasing demand for housing, as well as associated water, energy, transport, communications and infrastructure.

The bank’s report also paints a picture of how the Irish economy is faring.

Domestic economic activity was broadly steady for the first three months of the year.

Advertisement

Economic activity grew by 1% in the first quarter 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024. Employment grew by 3.3% and unemployment stayed low at 4.3%.

There was a sharp rise in pharmaceutical exports to the US that drove an increase in headline GDP.

Merchandise exports surged in the first three months of 2025, up 64% year-on-year, which was “entirely driven” by exports to the US.

Trading partners in the US and Ireland may have been trying to squeeze in as much business as possible before the tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump could hinder their operations.

The Central Bank’s director of economics and statistics Robert Kelly said that “with the global economic backdrop continuing to shift, there is heightened uncertainty on the outlook for the Irish economy”.

“As a small, open economy with significant trading and investment relationships with the US and EU, Ireland is experiencing the fallout from changing geoeconomic relationships and priorities,” Kelly said.

He said that “policy uncertainty, in particular related to significant shifts in US trade policy, has directly shaped headline economic activity in Ireland so far in 2025″.

“The exceptionally strong exports and GDP outturn in the first quarter in part reflected the response of multinational enterprises (MNEs) to the prospects for the imposition of tariffs or other measures later in the year,” he said.

“Despite this front-loading of activity, which was most notable in the pharmaceuticals sector, longer-term market expectations for the profitability of MNEs across pharma, med-tech and ICT manufacturing operating in Ireland are more negative than previously in light of the shifting US policy stance.”