LOTS OF FAMILIES abandoned their cosy homes this morning, instead opting for a polar plunge.

Here are some photos of Christmas Day dips!

Limerick

The Limerick Narwhals open water swim club of course had to take a dip today.

The men's section of the Limerick Narwhals

Marcella O’Neill and Sinead O’Hanrahan fresh out of the water at the University of Limerick Boat Club.

Brendan Gleeson Brendan Gleeson

Roxy the dog was uncertain about a Christmas Day dip, opting to keep her Christmas jumper on

Brendan Gleeson Brendan Gleeson

Swimmers were greeted with some warming sausages. Pictured is Fergal, Maria, Alva, Adam and Aisling Ryan.

The women's section of the Limerick Narwhals

The women's section of the Limerick Narwhals Brendan Gleeson Brendan Gleeson

Dublin

Despite the cold conditions, it was smiles all around at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Dublin.

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Mark Johnson and Aine Purcell from Rathgar were among those who adroned themselves with festive accessories.

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Fiona Walsh from Stillorgan wearing antlers ahead of their swim.

Some swimmers were more eager than others.

Some swimmers were more eager than others.

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Plenty of santa hats were visible at Sandycove.

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Cork

There were definitely some shivers at Warren Beach in Co Cork.

Andy Gibson Andy Gibson

The swim was in aid of Rosscarbery Social Services and Cancer Connect West Cork.

Andy Gibson Andy Gibson

Pictured after their swim are Eoghan Mangan, Kevin O’Donovan, Cathal Mangan, Deirdre Hourihan, Rebecca O’Donovan and Adrian Lombard, all from Copeen.

Andy Gibson Andy Gibson