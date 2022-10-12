Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 12 October 2022
A mystery novel set during 1816 chosen as the 2023 One Dublin One Book

The Coroner’s Daughter is a novel about a nursemaid who conceals her pregnancy and murders her newborn.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 6:47 PM
54 minutes ago 2,627 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5891774

A NOVEL BY IRISH author Andrew Hughes has been selected for the 2023 “One Dublin One Book”.

The One Dublin One Book initiative selects a book each year that relates to Dublin and encourages everyone to read it in April.

Set in Dublin in 1816, The Coroner’s Daughter is a novel about a young nursemaid who conceals her pregnancy and then murders her newborn. 

“The Coroner’s Daughter is a story rooted in Dublin city of the early 19th century with fascinating themes such as forensic science, religion and the role of women in Ireland at the time,” Dublin City librarian Mairead Owen said. 

“It is also an entertaining detective story, which I’m sure will engage readers of Dublin and beyond. I’m looking forward to the discussions that will take place among readers next April,” Owen said. 

A new One Dublin One Book edition of The Coroner’s Daughter will be available to borrow from all public libraries nationwide and available in bookstores.

There will be a programme of free events in April 2023 to accompany the reading initative. 

Andrew Hughes said: “I’m so thrilled that The Coroner’s Daughter has been chosen for next year’s One Dublin One Book. The city has always been a huge source of inspiration, providing me with a setting and a cast of characters, and I love uncovering stories hidden in Dublin’s old houses.

“Although I’m from Wexford, I went to college here, have lived in Drumcondra for more than 20 years, and all of my extended family are Dubliners, so it’s a huge source of pride to have my book celebrated in this way.”

The One Dublin One Book project is a Dublin City Council initiative, led by Dublin UNESCO City of Literature and Dublin City Libraries, which encourages reading for pleasure. 

