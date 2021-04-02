#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 2 April 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Christina Finn Friday 2 Apr 2021, 8:22 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A young man jumps into the sea at Sandycove in Dublin on Good Friday

  • Public health officials confirmed a further 591 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with an additional eight deaths being notified.
  • The number of hospitalisations is at its lowest point since Christmas Day.
  • A swimmer has died after getting into difficulty in Howth.
  • Two women were arrested for not entering into hotel quarantine after disembarking a flight from Dubai.
  • The vaccination of healthcare workers “will be taken into consideration” in determining restrictions at maternity hospitals, the HSE has said.
  • Antigen testing is to be piloted in four universities.
  • The ASTI union has described a meeting with public health experts and the Minister for Education Norma Foley yesterday on the new plan for the vaccination process as “unsatisfactory”.

THE WORLD

Photo of a train derailment in Hualian, Taiwan, south China.

#US: The Capitol Building in Washinton DC was placed in lockdown after a security incident.

#UK: Regulators in the UK have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

#MYNAMAR: Internet services have been shut down by order of the military after protesters continue to defy the threat of lethal violence to oppose the junta’s takeover after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Easter Bunny does not need to adhere to the 5km rule…

Christina Finn
