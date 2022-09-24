Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
#RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin has signed off on tougher punishments for men attempting to evade the army’s partial mobilisation in Ukraine, as “sham” polls there continued.
#USA: The White House has denounced a court ruling in Arizona that imposes a near-complete ban on abortions in the southwestern US state as “catastrophic, dangerous and unacceptable.”
#IRAN: The official death toll has nearly doubled to 35 in a crackdown by Iran’s security forces on more than a week of protests that erupted after the death of a young woman in custody.
#NASA: The launch of Artemis I, an unmanned mission to the moon, has been called off due to a storm due to hit Florida on Tuesday.
Nearly 500 people took part in the 102nd annual Liffey Swim in Dublin today.
The race returned to its original route this year, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and re-routed last year.
