Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Thousands of people attended a march in Dublin city to protest the spiralling cost of living , ahead of Budget 2023.

, ahead of Budget 2023. Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy powered to a gold medal in the Men’s Double Sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

powered to a gold medal in the Men’s Double Sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ruled out the possibility of energy price caps in the Budget.

in the Budget. A man in his mid-20s died after being struck by a car on the M7 near Naas in Co Kildare.

in Co Kildare. Gardaí searched six homes in Cherry Orchard in Dublin as part of an investigation into the ramming of a Garda car in the area.

in the area. New figures from the Department of Finance projected that the surplus in public finances this year will be €4.415 billion.

projected that the surplus in public finances this year will be €4.415 billion. Irish Rail passengers faced “significant disruption” on services due to planned engineering works.

WORLD

Advertisement

A Russian recruit and his wife embrace each other outside a military recruitment centre in Volgograd Source: AP/PA Images

#RUSSIA: President Vladimir Putin has signed off on tougher punishments for men attempting to evade the army’s partial mobilisation in Ukraine, as “sham” polls there continued.

#USA: The White House has denounced a court ruling in Arizona that imposes a near-complete ban on abortions in the southwestern US state as “catastrophic, dangerous and unacceptable.”

#IRAN: The official death toll has nearly doubled to 35 in a crackdown by Iran’s security forces on more than a week of protests that erupted after the death of a young woman in custody.

#NASA: The launch of Artemis I, an unmanned mission to the moon, has been called off due to a storm due to hit Florida on Tuesday.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Jason Clarke

Nearly 500 people took part in the 102nd annual Liffey Swim in Dublin today.

The race returned to its original route this year, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and re-routed last year.

Source: Jason Clarke Source: Jason Clarke