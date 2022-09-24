Man (20s) dies after being struck by car near Naas

A MAN IN his mid-20s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Kildare.

The man, a pedestrian, was struck by a car travelling northbound on the M7 between junctions 10 and 11 near Naas in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 4am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the car did not need hospital treatment, Gardaí said.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of gardaí and emergency services to make contact with them.

They are also asking motorists with any video footage, including dash cam, who were travelling on the M7 between junctions 10 and 11, in either direction, in the hours before the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene and the M7 remains closed to north-bound (Dublin-bound) traffic between junction 11 (M7/M9) and junction 10 (Naas South) following the collision.

Traffic on the M9 is currently being diverted at J2 Kilcullen and on the M7 at J12 Newbridge. Diversions are expected to remain in place for much of the morning. Further traffic updates will be available on @gardatraffic on Twitter.