Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 16 June, 2020
The Explainer: Here's what Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Greens plan to do if they form a government

We take a good look at the draft programme for government.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 6:40 PM
19 minutes ago 1,016 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5124375
Image: RollingNews
Image: RollingNews

YESTERDAY, WE FINALLY got news about Ireland’s future government: Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party had made an agreement and drafted a list of what they planned to do together.

That document is known as a programme for government, and is currently in its draft stage – it has to be voted on by each party’s members. If they all agree on the contents, FG, FF and the Greens will all be going into government together.

It’s been over 100 days of waiting for this moment. But what does the draft programme for government promise? That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s episode of The Explainer.

To talk us through it all, on the podcast this week we have our own political correspondent Christina Finn, and Professor Gary Murphy from Dublin City University’s School of Law and Government.

They explain everything as our presenter, Sinéad O’Carroll ask them about what we need to know, what it all means, and how likely the party members are to agree with the draft. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Gary Murphy and Christina Finn. Design by Palash Somani.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

