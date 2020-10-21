#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Explainer: What led to Ireland moving to Level 5 restrictions?

We take a look at the facts and figures on this week’s podcast.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 6:30 AM
IRELAND IS TO move to Level 5 coronavirus restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, in an effort to curb the rising level of Covid-19 cases.

When he announced the change yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he was “asking everyone again to take this threat seriously”. 

He said that although the spread of the coronavirus has slowed under Level 3 restrictions, “this has not been enough, and further action is now required”.

In recent weeks, we have watched as the number of diagnosed cases of Covid-19 increased exponentially. We’ve also heard concerns about the 14-day incidence rate, ICU beds, community transmission and clusters.

On this week’s podcast we look at all of the factors that played into the decision to move to Level 5.

To give a proper overview, presenter Sinéad O’Carroll speaks to three of our reporters. Michelle Hennessy looks a the situation in the health service; Cónal Thomas looks at contact tracing, nursing homes and NPHET’s relationship with the government; and Nicky Ryan shares the latest on Northern Ireland and other countries, as well as the WHO’s position on lockdowns. 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were reporters Michelle Hennessy, Cónal Thomas and Nicky Ryan.

