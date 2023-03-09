Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 9 March 2023 Dublin: 3°C
# Podcast
The Explainer: Why does Matt Hancock keep making headlines?
This week, we’re joined by PA Media’s Dominic McGrath to look back over the career of Matt Hancock, and delve into the impact of his leaked WhatsApp messages.
143
1
26 minutes ago

THE UK POLITICAL establishment has been reeling in the past few days with the steady drip feed of Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages.

Daily press headlines generated from the thousands of the former UK health secretary’s messages released by Isabel Oakeshott show no signs of slowing down.

Hancock, who presided over the country’s pandemic response but has since made an appearance on I’m a Celebrity, had been collaborating with the journalist on a memoir of his time in government during the pandemic.

He’s called her release to the Daily Telegraph a “massive betrayal”, while she is insisting it’s done in the public interest. 

The controversial messages have stirred up national debate around the Conservative government’s handling of Covid and have raised questions about Hancock’s own attitude to such a role during a pandemic.

This week on The Explainer, we were joined by PA Media political correspondent Dominic McGrath, who’s based in London. He spoke to Laura Byrne about Matt Hancock, a divisive political and public figure. 

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Laura Byrne
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie
@LauraByrneStory
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     