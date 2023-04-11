Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE The USA has serious concerns about Ukraine’s ability to make significant gains in an upcoming counteroffensive, as well as Kyiv’s capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, according to leaked documents.
#GERMANY It’s to shut down its last three nuclear power plants this Saturday in spite of the country’s recent energy difficulties resulting from the war in Ukraine.
PARTING SHOT
There was big news on the train front today with the long-awaited return of the tea trolleys.
Having been cut during the pandemic, onboard catering services are to be available on a “sporadic” basis on the Cork to Dublin line this week for the first time in three years.
