Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND

US President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove.

THE WORLD

A sight of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, whose head has warned the annual event is under “existential threat” due to rising costs faced by companies and venues.

#UKRAINE The USA has serious concerns about Ukraine’s ability to make significant gains in an upcoming counteroffensive, as well as Kyiv’s capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, according to leaked documents.

#GERMANY It’s to shut down its last three nuclear power plants this Saturday in spite of the country’s recent energy difficulties resulting from the war in Ukraine.

PARTING SHOT

There was big news on the train front today with the long-awaited return of the tea trolleys.

Having been cut during the pandemic, onboard catering services are to be available on a “sporadic” basis on the Cork to Dublin line this week for the first time in three years.