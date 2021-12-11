Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Olivia Hunt and Colleen Fay enjoy one of the attractions at Dublin Castle's Annual Festive Market Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The number of complaints made by people staying in homeless hostels run by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive rose from 34 last year to 122 so far in 2021

Booster clinics around the country experienced long queues again as the HSE and the government continued to encourage people to get jabbed.

Public health officials confirmed 4,004 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A 19 year old was accused of leading Gardaí on a high-speed traffic pursuit before crashing and knocking a Dublin homeowner off his ladder as he installed Christmas lights

A 12-year-old boy who died in a road crash in Northern Ireland was named locally as Aaron Webb from the greater Lisburn area.

WORLD

An Amazon distribution centre in Illinois is heavily damaged after a thunderstorm Source: Jeff Roberson/PA Images

#UK: Scientists said tougher restrictions may be needed to prevent the Omicron variant causing anywhere between 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in England over the next five months

#USA: At least 70 are dead after a tornado ripped through the southeastern US state of Kentucky

#ENGLISH CHANNEL: Britain granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights

PARTING SHOT

Customers in Rough Trade in Bristol with their Banksy T-shirts Source: Jacob King/PA Images

Thousands of people queued outside shops in Bristol to get their hands on a limited edition t-shirts designed by famed street artist Banksy.

The anonymous artist, who has never been afraid to make political statements through his work, has designed the t-shirt in aid of the four people facing trial in relation to the toppling of a statue of a slave trader last year.