Dublin: 12°C Saturday 11 December 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 11 Dec 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,511 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5627433

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

XMAS AT DUBLIN CASTLE 8L5A2151 Olivia Hunt and Colleen Fay enjoy one of the attractions at Dublin Castle's Annual Festive Market Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • The number of complaints made by people staying in homeless hostels run by the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive rose from 34 last year to 122 so far in 2021
  • Booster clinics around the country experienced long queues again as the HSE and the government continued to encourage people to get jabbed.
  • Public health officials confirmed 4,004 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • A 19 year old was accused of leading Gardaí on a high-speed traffic pursuit before crashing and knocking a Dublin homeowner off his ladder as he installed Christmas lights
  • A 12-year-old boy who died in a road crash in Northern Ireland was named locally as Aaron Webb from the greater Lisburn area.

WORLD

midwest-tornadoes-2 An Amazon distribution centre in Illinois is heavily damaged after a thunderstorm Source: Jeff Roberson/PA Images

#UK: Scientists said tougher restrictions may be needed to prevent the Omicron variant causing anywhere between 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in England over the next five months

#USA: At least 70 are dead after a tornado ripped through the southeastern US state of Kentucky

#ENGLISH CHANNEL: Britain granted another 23 licences to French fishermen, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights

PARTING SHOT

2-64259899 Customers in Rough Trade in Bristol with their Banksy T-shirts Source: Jacob King/PA Images

Thousands of people queued outside shops in Bristol to get their hands on a limited edition t-shirts designed by famed street artist Banksy.

The anonymous artist, who has never been afraid to make political statements through his work, has designed the t-shirt in aid of the four people facing trial in relation to the toppling of a statue of a slave trader last year.

