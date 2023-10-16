Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Gardaí and the OPW have opened investigations into vandalism done to a Carrowkeel passage tomb in Sligo, discovered on Saturday. Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Polish Andrzej Duda casting his vote in the country's largest elections since the end of communism yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo

#POLAND The pro-EU oppositional party is set to win a parliamentary majority, partial results show, in Poland’s general election, which saw a huge turnout.

#US The judge who is overseeing Donald Trump’s 2020 election subversion case has barred him from making statements about prosecutors, possible witnesses and her staff.

#GAZA Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are on the brink of collapse as supplies and electricity begin to run out.

#ROME President Michael D Higgins hit out at ‘dysfunctional food systems’ in World Food Forum address in Rome today, Diarmuid Pepper reports from Rome.

PARTING SHOT

Leah Farrell The Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste attended the launch of Public Access Defibrillators at all the DFB's stations at Finglas Fire Station today. Leah Farrell

In support of international ‘Restart a Heart’ day, Dublin Fire Brigade unveils fourteen new Public Access Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) located prominently outside each of its fire stations across the city and county.

There is a simultaneous unveiling of the AEDs across all fourteen locations, and we are joined at Finglas Fire Station by Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste.