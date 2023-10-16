Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#POLAND The pro-EU oppositional party is set to win a parliamentary majority, partial results show, in Poland’s general election, which saw a huge turnout.
#US The judge who is overseeing Donald Trump’s 2020 election subversion case has barred him from making statements about prosecutors, possible witnesses and her staff.
#GAZA Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are on the brink of collapse as supplies and electricity begin to run out.
#ROME President Michael D Higgins hit out at ‘dysfunctional food systems’ in World Food Forum address in Rome today, Diarmuid Pepper reports from Rome.
In support of international ‘Restart a Heart’ day, Dublin Fire Brigade unveils fourteen new Public Access Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) located prominently outside each of its fire stations across the city and county.
There is a simultaneous unveiling of the AEDs across all fourteen locations, and we are joined at Finglas Fire Station by Dublin Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste.
