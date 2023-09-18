Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#US The US Air Force has asked members of the public for help to try and locate a missing, downed F-35 stealth fighter jet.

#UK London’s Metropolitan Police has confirmed that it has received a report of an alleged sexual assault following news reports about Russell Brand.

#LIBYA Experts have warned about the structural integrity of the twin dams in Derna for years, a Libyan state prosecutor revealed.

PARTING SHOT

In an address to the United Nations today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told world leaders that we are not where “we would wish to be” on the delivery of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Varadkar addressed the summit on the United Nations’ SDGs today and highlighted that although we are at the half way point, we have only achieved about 15% of the goals so far.

The SDGs cover 17 interlinked areas for action agreed by world leaders in 2015. They are designed to increase global prosperity, tackle inequalities and protect the environment.

Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be reporting from New York bringing you all the latest news from the United Nations General Assembly.