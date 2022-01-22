Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Anti-restrictions protesters in Dublin today Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews

INTERNATIONAL

A man being helped out of a window following an air strike in Yemen Source: AP/PA Images

#UK: The MP who heads the Commons “sleaze” watchdog warned Government attempts to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson are illegal.

#UKRAINE: US and Russian diplomats agreed to keep talking amid the stand-off over Ukraine.

#YEMEN: The death toll has risen following an air strike on a prison the country.

#US: Police in Georgia said the fatal shooting of an English astrophysicist in his bed appeared to be the result of “reckless discharge”.

PARTING SHOT

Just another news story, or the origin of a Hollywood sci-fi franchise? It’s a fair question to ask when you see this story about some monkeys who escaped from a van destined for a lab in the US. The New York Times have the details…