Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal

Dr. Tony Holohan has said he will not proceed with a new role in Trinity College Dublin later this year after days of controversy around the details of the position. He also announced he will be stepping down as Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer.

Hauliers protesting skyrocketing fuel prices have planned a major demonstration in Dublin on Monday, set to slow traffic to a crawl along the city’s major routes. Vehicles including trucks, tractors, vans, caravans and cars are expected to travel along five different motorways into Dublin city centre.

The long awaited citizens’ assembly biodiversity formally commenced its work today in a mostly-online meeting based at Dublin Castle.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said it is a “mistake” to not include a nursing or midwifery representative on the government’s new group set up to replace NPHET.

Some passengers at Dublin Airport had to queue outside to get into the terminals in the early hours of this morning, as people heeded the advice to arrive hours in advance of their flights.

A Dublin woman has told The Central Criminal Court that her life has been “obliterated” after she was shot three times by a neighbour, leaving her permanently paralysed, as her eight-year-old daughter hid under the kitchen table.

INTERNATIONAL

Source: Andriy Andriyenko

#UKRAINE evacuations resumed today from Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine where a missile strike killed 52 people at a train station as civilians fled a feared Russian offensive. A third prisoner exchange is also underway.

#FRANCE France today prepared for the first round of presidential elections projected to produce a run-off rematch between President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen that will be far tighter than their duel five years ago.

#CHINA China’s largest city of Shanghai will soon begin lifting lockdown in communities that report no positive cases within 14 days after another round of Covid-19 testing, authorities said.

#US Kevin Spacey has asked a judge to throw out actor Anthony Rapp’s sex abuse lawsuit, saying through his lawyers that allegations he abused the then-teenager at a 1980s party are false.

#UK British Chancellor Rishi Sunak continues to face questions over his financial affairs despite an announcement by his wife that she will now pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Air Corps Press Office

This morning in the hills of Dublin’s Howth, thanks to a sizeable community effort, a piece of Ireland’s history and heritage was unveiled by President Michael D. Higgins.

The ‘Eire 6′ wartime neutrality sign was one of 83 aerial recognition signs built around the Irish coast during the Second World War to alert aircraft they were approaching neutral Irish territory.

Having been long buried, the Howth sign has now been restored by the local community as a mark of respect to those who served in defence of our wartime neutrality.

“The Howth Éire 6 Restoration Group’s recovery of the Howth Éire Sign has saved an outstanding national artefact,” said Royal Irish Academy historian, Dr Michael Kennedy.

“The sign is a monument which informs us of Ireland’s experience during the second world war. Once a part of the national defence infrastructure, today the Howth Éire Sign is part of our national cultural heritage.’’