Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Andrew Downes / xposure Planète Vapeur’s enormous Dragon makes its way through the streets of Galway as part of Galway International Arts Festival. The Forgotten World directed by Arlo Le Gwern will take place again this evening. Andrew Downes / xposure / xposure

A Dublin man accused of using the Grindr dating app to carry out a spate of violent knife robberies targetting gay men in Dundalk has been granted bail.

McDonald’s is to investigate allegations that an employee in Ireland was subjected to taunts at work after she was raped at a house party.

Over half of eligible renters have claimed the €500 rent tax credit since it was first introduced last year.

A passenger was "caught red-handed" after Dublin Airport customs officials seized €340,000 of cannabis hidden in luggage after he flew in from Los Angeles, a court heard.

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses to a two-car collision in Co Mayo last week in which Ciaran Keating, the brother of singer Ronan Keating, died.

A court has heard allegations that the owners of several restaurants in Waterford are operating a "phoenix-style" plan after closing one branch leaving their suppliers down thousands of euro, only to try to reopen the place months later.

INTERNATIONAL

Petros Giannakouris / AP A firefighting helicopter dumps water on a wildfire Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP

#GREECE A blaze burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts.

#DRONES A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea today blew up an ammunition depot, sparking evacuations on the Moscow-annexed peninsula and halting rail traffic, just five days after drones damaged Russia’s symbolic bridge across the Kerch Strait.

#IRAQ Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government, following reports of the burning of a Koran carried out by a ultra-nationalist group in Copenhagen.

#MISSILES North Korea fired “several cruise missiles” into the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie People taking part in the Disability Pride Parade in Dublin city Center this afternoon Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Ireland’s first Disability Pride event took place in Dublin this afternoon, with several hundred people marching from College Green to Government Buildings.

The event’s date was chosen to coincide with Disability Pride Month and to be in proximity to the first ever Disability Pride Parade held in Chicago in 2004.

Organisers stated on their website that the event aims to highlight the “social barriers, exclusion, lack of PA hours, lack of access to buildings, transport, and employment,” that disabled people face, as well as the increased danger they face from Covid-19.