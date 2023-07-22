Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#GREECE A blaze burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts.
#DRONES A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea today blew up an ammunition depot, sparking evacuations on the Moscow-annexed peninsula and halting rail traffic, just five days after drones damaged Russia’s symbolic bridge across the Kerch Strait.
#IRAQ Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government, following reports of the burning of a Koran carried out by a ultra-nationalist group in Copenhagen.
#MISSILES North Korea fired “several cruise missiles” into the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Ireland’s first Disability Pride event took place in Dublin this afternoon, with several hundred people marching from College Green to Government Buildings.
The event’s date was chosen to coincide with Disability Pride Month and to be in proximity to the first ever Disability Pride Parade held in Chicago in 2004.
Organisers stated on their website that the event aims to highlight the “social barriers, exclusion, lack of PA hours, lack of access to buildings, transport, and employment,” that disabled people face, as well as the increased danger they face from Covid-19.
