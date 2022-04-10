#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 10 April 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s a roundup of stories from today.

By Zuzia Whelan Sunday 10 Apr 2022, 7:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,549 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5735236

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2.64876627 Source: Pressassociation

  • “Lessons have to be learned”, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, after the controversy surrounding Dr. Tony Holohan’s secondment to a new role in TCD, which the Chief Medical Officer subsequently stood down from, as well as his CMO role. 
  • The number of refugees requiring state-provided accommodation is increasing, and some may need to be housed in larger institution buildings such as military barracks and former convents in the coming months, according to Integration Minister Roderick O’Gorman. 
  • A plan launched last September promising a resurgence of nightlife in Ireland has been delayed. A spokesperson for the Department of Culture has blamed Covid-19. 
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the war in Ukraine is a stark reminder that peace and democracy cannot be taken for granted, in a statement to mark the 24th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.
  • Ireland’s first mother and baby mental health unit is slated for completion by the end of 2024; the first time the development has been given a specific date since its proposal five years ago. 

INTERNATIONAL

the-ap-interview-russia-ukraine-war-zelenskyy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking during an interview yesterday. Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE The airport in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has been badly damaged in fresh Russian shelling, a local official said today. The country is also investigating the alleged culpability of 500 Russian leaders for thousands of war crimes, including President Vladimir Putin. 

#FRANCE French President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are set to battle for the presidency of France in a run-off later this month, according to exit polls. 

#RUSSIA EU foreign ministers are tomorrow to discuss a sixth round of sanctions on Moscow for its war in Ukraine but the bloc remains divided over a ban on Russian gas and oil imports.

#FINLAND Finland is preparing for a potentially historic decision “before midsummer” on whether to apply to join NATO as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

#PAKISTAN Embattled politician Imran Khan has been dismissed as Pakistan’s prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote, paving the way for an unlikely opposition alliance.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

yourstories-390x285

And finally, if you’re finding it tough to turn up the heat these days, you’re not alone. With energy prices soaring in recent weeks, we asked our readers last week for stories about how they’re managing the increasing prices of oil and gas. If you want to hear how others around the country are coping in these tough times, take a look at our piece on the day-to-day reality of rising energy costs.

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie