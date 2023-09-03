Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RollingNews.ie Gardaí on patrol at Electric Picnic RollingNews.ie

The funeral of the grandparents and grandson killed in a car crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary, will take place today.

PSNI detectives investigating the placing of a poster near a bus shelter in Dungiven, Co Derry on Thursday 31 August have made two arrests.

A man in his 60s has died in a traffic collision this morning in Co Kerry.

Irish defender Liam Scales made his second start of the season, as Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 today at Ibrox.

Overcrowded accommodation, child welfare and fears about far-right figures are among the concerns that TDs have relayed to Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman about the refugee crisis in the past year.

INTERNATIONAL

Bram Janssen / AP Spent shells lay piled up on the front line in the outskirts of Lyman, Ukraine Bram Janssen / AP / AP

#UKRAINE Two people have been admitted to hospital after a Russian drone barrage against port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region, officials have said.

#KAMPALA Ugandan police have said they foiled a bomb attack on a cathedral in Kampala today and detained a man accused of trying to detonate an explosive in a crowd of worshippers.

#GERMANY The leader of Germany’s powerful Bavaria state said today he would keep his deputy in the job despite a row over an old anti-Semitic leaflet, hoping to draw a line under the scandal ahead of a regional election.

#RESCUE An Australian icebreaker is sailing to Antarctica today in a rescue mission to evacuate a researcher with a “developing medical condition” from a remote station.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The three-day Italian Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Premio finished today with an overflight from the Italian Aeronautica Militare.

The airforce marked its centenary this year and was celebrated by Italian brand Ferrari’s bright red racing cars which featured special stickers celebrating the airforce’s past, present and future.