Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Two people have been admitted to hospital after a Russian drone barrage against port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region, officials have said.
#KAMPALA Ugandan police have said they foiled a bomb attack on a cathedral in Kampala today and detained a man accused of trying to detonate an explosive in a crowd of worshippers.
#GERMANY The leader of Germany’s powerful Bavaria state said today he would keep his deputy in the job despite a row over an old anti-Semitic leaflet, hoping to draw a line under the scandal ahead of a regional election.
#RESCUE An Australian icebreaker is sailing to Antarctica today in a rescue mission to evacuate a researcher with a “developing medical condition” from a remote station.
The three-day Italian Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Premio finished today with an overflight from the Italian Aeronautica Militare.
The airforce marked its centenary this year and was celebrated by Italian brand Ferrari’s bright red racing cars which featured special stickers celebrating the airforce’s past, present and future.
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of @ItalianAirForce 🇮🇹 👌 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/zjHVW8K4Sg— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 31, 2023
