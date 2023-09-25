Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 25 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Leah Farrell The average price of a three-bed semi-detached house nationally has breached €300,000 for the first time since 2007.
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1.2k
1
52 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fire Killaloe Clare 250923 Pat Flynn The Top of The Town bar in Killaloe Pat Flynn

INTERNATIONAL

ethnic-armenians-from-the-first-group-of-about-30-people-from-nagorno-karabakh-to-armenia-lineup-waiting-to-be-temporarily-checked-into-a-hotel-in-goris-the-town-in-syunik-region-armenia-sunday-se Alamy Stock Photo Ethnic Armenians arrive in Armenia after fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh Alamy Stock Photo

#NAGORNO-KARABKH Thousands of refugees fled to neighbouring Armenia after Azerbaijan took control of a disputed region within its borders. 

#ALLEGATIONS London police said they received more sexual abuse allegations against comedian and actor Russell Brand. 

#ARRESTS Libya’s prosecutor general ordered the arrest of eight officials as part of his inquiry into the recent flood disaster that killed thousands.

#BLACK SEA Ukraine claimed it killed the commander of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in an unprecedented missile strike on the naval headquarters in the annexed Crimean peninsula last week.

PARTING SHOT

river (2)

INSIDE THE NEWSROOM, our monthly newsletter from the editorial team at The Journal, goes behind the headlines and looks at how our team of reporters and editors source and report on the big stories of the day. 

Our editors and journalists will give you highlights of what we’ve been working on, sneak previews of upcoming stories, events, series and new products, and ask for your thoughts on what we’re doing at The Journal.

You can sign up here.

 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     