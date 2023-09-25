Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#NAGORNO-KARABKH Thousands of refugees fled to neighbouring Armenia after Azerbaijan took control of a disputed region within its borders.

#ALLEGATIONS London police said they received more sexual abuse allegations against comedian and actor Russell Brand.

#ARRESTS Libya’s prosecutor general ordered the arrest of eight officials as part of his inquiry into the recent flood disaster that killed thousands.

#BLACK SEA Ukraine claimed it killed the commander of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in an unprecedented missile strike on the naval headquarters in the annexed Crimean peninsula last week.

PARTING SHOT

