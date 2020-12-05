Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Public health officials have confirmed 13 more deaths and 456 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with a technical error that delayed the reporting of some cases earlier in the week reflected in today’s higher figure.

that delayed the reporting of some cases earlier in the week reflected in today’s higher figure. Northern Ireland has reported a further seven deaths and 451 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

has reported a further seven deaths and 451 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon. Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced that she is expecting a child, becoming the first Cabinet minister to announce her pregnancy and the second-ever minister after Máire Geoghan-Quinn.

and the second-ever minister after Máire Geoghan-Quinn. A narrative of “shaming” people who have flown during Covid-19 is turning people away from travel, the head of Aer Lingus has suggested.

during Covid-19 is turning people away from travel, the head of Aer Lingus has suggested. A garda was injured earlier today in a hit and run incident in Co Louth this afternoon.

incident in Co Louth this afternoon. Health officials are urging the public to stay safe over the weekend and keep contacts to a minimum as restaurants and gastropubs reopen.

as restaurants and gastropubs reopen. A Status Yellow fog warning is in effect around the country until 10am on Monday morning .

. Parcel delivery company UPS has warned online shoppers against fake text messages from scammers trying to steal from customers during the Christmas period.

WORLD

#BREXIT Negotiations between the UK and EU are set to resume tomorrow, but leaders have warned that a deal will not be feasible if serious differences between the two sides are not resolved.

#UNITED STATES A bill to decriminalise marijuana at a federal level in the United States has passed through the House of Representatives.

#RUSSIA Workers at high risk of Covid-19 infection have begun to receive the Sputnik V vaccine Russia.

PARTING SHOT

Following a recent change in the application of rules around reporting on court cases, Irish media have been barred from reporting the names of children who have been murdered.

The latest episode of TheJournal.ie’s podcast The Explainer looks at the ruling by the Court of Appeal that Section 252 of the Children’s Act 2001, which restricts reporting the names of children who have had an offence made against them, also applies where the child is deceased or has turned 18.

We spoke to RTÉ legal correspondent Órla O’Donnell and Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan to explain the situation and what it means going forward.

Listen in to the podcast episode here.

