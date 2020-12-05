#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 8:30 PM
29 minutes ago 1,857 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5289639
Shoppers on Henry Street in Dublin on Saturday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Shoppers on Henry Street in Dublin on Saturday.
Shoppers on Henry Street in Dublin on Saturday.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

129 Covid Day 255 Christmas Shopping Shoppers on Henry Street in Dublin on Saturday. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials have confirmed 13 more deaths and 456 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with a technical error that delayed the reporting of some cases earlier in the week reflected in today’s higher figure.
  • Northern Ireland has reported a further seven deaths and 451 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.
  • Justice Minister Helen McEntee has announced that she is expecting a child, becoming the first Cabinet minister to announce her pregnancy and the second-ever minister after Máire Geoghan-Quinn.
  • A narrative of “shaming” people who have flown during Covid-19 is turning people away from travel, the head of Aer Lingus has suggested.
  • A garda was injured earlier today in a hit and run incident in Co Louth this afternoon.
  • Health officials are urging the public to stay safe over the weekend and keep contacts to a minimum as restaurants and gastropubs reopen.
  • A Status Yellow fog warning is in effect around the country until 10am on Monday morning.
  • Parcel delivery company UPS has warned online shoppers against fake text messages from scammers trying to steal from customers during the Christmas period.

WORLD

shutterstock_1451179739 Source: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis

#BREXIT Negotiations between the UK and EU are set to resume tomorrow, but leaders have warned that a deal will not be feasible if serious differences between the two sides are not resolved.

#UNITED STATES A bill to decriminalise marijuana at a federal level in the United States has passed through the House of Representatives.

#RUSSIA Workers at high risk of Covid-19 infection have begun to receive the Sputnik V vaccine Russia.

PARTING SHOT

Following a recent change in the application of rules around reporting on court cases, Irish media have been barred from reporting the names of children who have been murdered.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The latest episode of TheJournal.ie’s podcast The Explainer looks at the ruling by the Court of Appeal that Section 252 of the Children’s Act 2001, which restricts reporting the names of children who have had an offence made against them, also applies where the child is deceased or has turned 18.

We spoke to RTÉ legal correspondent Órla O’Donnell and Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan to explain the situation and what it means going forward.

Listen in to the podcast episode here.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie