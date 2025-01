SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

It’s the first Journal Friday Newshound Quiz of the new year, and not a moment too soon! In fact, it’s several weeks late. But have you seen the news? It’s been busy out here.

Now get back to it and show us what you’re made of.

Which Irish comedian confirmed this week that they would take part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off in aid of Stand Up to Cancer? Alamy Aisling Bea Tommy Tiernan

David O'Doherty Justine Stafford How many of the 23 super junior ministers named this week are women? Alamy 3 4

5 6 Which of these Dublin locations saw the highest level of clamping in 2024? Shutterstock Merrion Square South Clarendon Street

South Circular Road Mespil Road The first jackpot lotto ticket of 2025 was purchased in which county this week? Shutterstock Laois Longford

Leitrim Louth A Dublin goat herder was given what to help herd of Old Irish Goats? Shutterstock An electric scooter An electric bike

An electric car An electric sheepdog What margin did outgoing senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee lose her seat by in last week's Seanad election? Alamy 0.666% 0.676%

0.686% 0.696% Which Irish act this week donated $1,000,000 to fire relief efforts in California? Shutterstock U2 The Script

Enya Van Morrison According to figures published by The Journal Investigates this week, how many tonnes of illegal vapes have been stopped from coming into the country since 2023? Shutterstock 16 32

64 128 According to a YouGov poll coinciding with the five year anniversary of Brexit, how many Britons now think the UK was right to leave the EU? Alamy 20% 30%

40% 50% Which musician will perform at this week's opening Six Nations match between Ireland and England this Saturday? Alamy Mark McCabe Samantha Mumba

